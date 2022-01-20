Incident causing delays near I-85/I-65 interchange
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An incident near the Interstate 85 and Interstate 65 interchange is causing delays for morning commuters.
Cameras provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation show a truck that appears to have struck a barrier wall on the interchange. Numerous law enforcement officials are on the scene.
According to Montgomery Fire Rescue, the crash involved multiple vehicles and only minor injuries.
Additional details surrounding the crash are unknown.
Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution and consider an alternate route.
