Incident causing delays near I-85/I-65 interchange

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An incident near the Interstate 85 and Interstate 65 interchange is causing delays for morning commuters.

Cameras provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation show a truck that appears to have struck a barrier wall on the interchange. Numerous law enforcement officials are on the scene.

According to Montgomery Fire Rescue, the crash involved multiple vehicles and only minor injuries.

Engine-20 & Rescue-91 are at a MVA at I-85 S @ I-65 S with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/duouPbrV6D — MontgomeryFireRescue (@MFR1898) January 20, 2022

Additional details surrounding the crash are unknown.

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution and consider an alternate route.

