Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery native, ASU graduate stars in No. 1 Netflix show

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery native and Alabama State University graduate is riding high, starring in Netflix’s hottest new show.

Charlie Hudson III stars as Steven Turner in “Archive 81,″ which is currently the No. 1 show on the streaming service.

“It’s a blessing, number one,” Hudson said, “but it’s really cool to turn on Netflix and see our show right there at the top... it’s truly amazing.”

The show, in its first season, follows an archivist who takes a job restoring damaged videotapes “only to be pulled into the vortex of a mystery involving the missing director and a demonic cult,” Netflix says in its description.

Hudson plays the father of the main character.

“A really cool thing. If you, if you watch again, and then in all the scenes at my house, they asked to, for me to send in pictures that I wouldn’t mind them altering or whatever,” Hudson explained. “But they use my actual, real pictures! So on one side of the piano, it’s my grandmother, my granddad. Oh, the other side is my graduation picture from undergrad with my grandmother, my dad, my mom.”

In addition to his latest work, Hudson has also starred in both “Manifest” and “Shades of Blue” on NBC.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crime scene was set up in the parking lot of Walmart on Chantilly Parkway on Jan. 19, 2022.
Woman shot outside Chantilly Parkway Walmart
2 gunshot victims show up at Montgomery hospitals
Tokayla Fowler is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling following an...
Woman arrested after shots fired into Montgomery home
Montgomery Fire Rescue tweeted photos from a crash at the interchange.
Crash cleared at I-65/85 Interchange in Montgomery
Deer destroys Pike Road business Bloom.
Deer causes destruction inside Pike Road business

Latest News

The woman was hit by a vehicle and killed around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of Atlanta...
Pedestrian hit, killed Sunday night on Montgomery’s Atlanta Highway
Lows will be in the 20s and 30s through next week.
Staying chilly through the weekend
Investigators are searching for these two suspects who are possibly connected to multiple...
Suspects sought in multiple Montgomery burglaries
Montgomery police say two men were shot in the 2200 block of Cherry Street on Jan. 20, 2022.
2 men shot on Montgomery’s Cherry Street, police say
.
Suspects sought after multiple Montgomery vehicle burglaries