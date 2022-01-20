Over 330,000 pacifiers recalled due to choking hazard

Advertise
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST
(Gray News) - Over 330,000 FRIGG silicone pacifiers have been recalled as they pose a potential choking hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

There have been about 200 reports of the nipple piece falling off of the plastic pacifier shield, posing the choking risk, but no injuries have been reported.

They came in over 40 colors with different designs and sizes.

They were sold at Amazon, TJ Maxx, and other stores from April to December 2021.

The company that makes them said customers should stop using the product immediately.

To receive a full refund, customers should submit a picture of the product to the company before throwing it away.

