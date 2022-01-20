Pike Liberal Arts looks to move athletics from AISA to AHSAA

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The board of trustees for Pike Liberal Arts has voted unanimously to approve the private school’s application to join the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

Head of School Eric Burkett said the vote took place Tuesday and, if ultimately approved by the AHSAA, the decision would affect only the school’s athletics department. Pike Liberal Arts is currently a member of the Alabama Independent School Association, or AISA, and will retain its membership in all other aspects, Burkett said.

The process of being accepted into the AHSAA is just beginning. The next step involves the school submitting its application and then undergoing a site survey and a review of its facilities by the AHSAA. In April, the AHSAA would then make a decision after its board meets.

Approval would likely mean Pike Liberal Arts would become a Class 2A school in the AHSAA system.

The pending AHSAA approval would take place as of June 1, in time for the upcoming fall football season, the head of school said. However, Burkett noted that while the football team would be able to play in the AHSAA immediately, they would not be eligible to compete in a state championship game for two years. That’s because the AHSAA has already completed regional realignments.

No other Pike Liberal Arts athletics programs would be limited in that respect, however, and would be able to play and compete for championships immediately.

The decision to seek the move from the AISA to AHSAA was based on travel issues the school has to contend with for play in the AISA, Burkett explained. The AHSAA affiliation would provide Pike Liberal Arts with more closer opponent options for their athletes to play.

