Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Police investigating homicide after two people found dead in Helena

Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena
Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena Police are conducting a homicide investigation after two people were found dead in a home on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a man and a woman were found dead in a home on Piney Woods Drive. Authorities say there are other family members that live in the home but they were not at the home at the time of the incident. So far, no word on how the victims died, but police say foul play is involved.

Officers have not identified the victims. They said they are working to notify all next of kin.

Authorities say they do not believe this was a random act. Police also say they’ve spoken with several neighbors and other family members as well in this investigation.

Police have identified a person of interest in this investigation as 41-year-old John Peyton Scott III. Police say Scott lived in the residence, but they do not believe he is a threat to the public. Officers said Scott may have information about the deaths.

John Peyton Scott III
John Peyton Scott III(Facebook/John Peyton Scott III via Helena Police)

Helena Police believe John Peyton Scott III is driving a 2020 Ford Eco Sport.

Helena Police believe person of interest is driving this SUV
Helena Police believe person of interest is driving this SUV(Helena Police)

The case is being investigated by the Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force. Officers said they will continue to work diligently to find the person responsible for the deaths.

If you have any information in this investigation contact Detective Michael Nelson 205-663-6499 or email mnelson@cityofhelena.org.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crime scene was set up in the parking lot of Walmart on Chantilly Parkway on Jan. 19, 2022.
Woman shot outside Chantilly Parkway Walmart
2 gunshot victims show up at Montgomery hospitals
Tokayla Fowler is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling following an...
Woman arrested after shots fired into Montgomery home
Deer destroys Pike Road business Bloom.
Deer causes destruction inside Pike Road business
Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock was arrested in Orange Beach on a domestic...
Tallassee mayor’s wife gets protection order; City Council reacts to arrest

Latest News

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported over 26,000 COVID-19 in the state’s public...
Alabama schools report over 26K COVID-19 cases
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Pike Liberal Arts Patriots
Pike Liberal Arts looks to move athletics from AISA to AHSAA
Judge Nakita Blocton removed from the bench effective immediately
Jefferson County Judge removed from the bench effectively immediately
Montgomery Fire Rescue tweeted photos from a crash at the interchange.
Crash cleared at I-65/85 Interchange in Montgomery