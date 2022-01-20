Police investigating homicide after two people found dead in Helena

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena Police are conducting a homicide investigation after two people were found dead in a home on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a man and a woman were found dead in a home on Piney Woods Drive. Authorities say there are other family members that live in the home but they were not at the home at the time of the incident. So far, no word on how the victims died, but police say foul play is involved.

Officers have not identified the victims. They said they are working to notify all next of kin.

Authorities say they do not believe this was a random act. Police also say they’ve spoken with several neighbors and other family members as well in this investigation.

Police have identified a person of interest in this investigation as 41-year-old John Peyton Scott III. Police say Scott lived in the residence, but they do not believe he is a threat to the public. Officers said Scott may have information about the deaths.

Helena Police believe John Peyton Scott III is driving a 2020 Ford Eco Sport.

The case is being investigated by the Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force. Officers said they will continue to work diligently to find the person responsible for the deaths.

If you have any information in this investigation contact Detective Michael Nelson 205-663-6499 or email mnelson@cityofhelena.org.

