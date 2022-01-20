Rain today as next blast of cold arrives

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The rain this morning will gradually end as we head into the early afternoon hours. It will end first in the north and west and last for those in Southeast Alabama.

Today's rain coverage dwindles by lunchtime. (WSFA 12 News)

Clouds will stick around, though, making for a rather gray and dreary day with breezy conditions. Temperatures will be falling through the day, going from the 50s this morning to the lower 40s by 5 p.m.

The cold front will stall to our south tonight through Saturday morning. Depending on how much moisture we can get to “overrun” the front we may see some raindrops in our southeastern counties late tonight, Friday and Friday night.

Highs are below normal for at least the next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Most models have trended much drier with this setup, meaning most everyone -- if not everyone entirely -- stays dry during that stretch. However, we are maintaining a 20% chance for rain in our southeast communities late tonight through Friday night.

That is great news when it comes to the freezing rain potential we have been discussing this week. With the moisture staying in far southeastern Alabama, we really don’t see any icing threat tonight. Temperatures where any light rain may fall will warm enough to prevent worrisome ice accretion.

A round of rain is likely next Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Friday will stay gray and dreary even if you don’t see a drop of rain, which most of us will not. Highs will struggle to get much above 40 degrees. The weekend will feature more sunshine and chilly temperatures. Highs should be right around 50 with overnight lows down in the 20s.

Another chance of plain rain moves in Monday evening and lingers into the first half of Tuesday. Nothing significant is going to come of that system in the severe weather or wintry weather departments.

Below average temperatures continue to chug right along as we progress through the last week of January next week.

