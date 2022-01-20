Advertise
Report: Biopic about civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin in the works

Claudette Colvin is the subject of a new movie called "Spark."
Claudette Colvin is the subject of a new movie called "Spark."(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The story of Claudette Colvin is heading to the big screen.

Deadline reports that actor Anthony Mackie will make his directorial debut with “Spark,” a movie about Colvin’s life. The civil rights pioneer will be played by Saniyya Sidney, fresh off her role in “King Richard.”

When she was 15, Colvin was arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white person on a Montgomery bus. This was on March 2, 1955, nine months before Rosa Parks’ bus arrest. Records show a judge found Colvin delinquent and placed her on probation due to her age.

Last month, a judge expunged her record at age 82.

According to Deadline, Mackie said he learned about Colvin’s story at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee. He said he felt it was about time her story was told.

A release date has not yet been announced.

