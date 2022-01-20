School leaders, AEA address teacher shortage at Union Springs Elementary

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - The superintendent of Bullock County Schools, along with the principal of Union Springs Elementary School, are providing insight regarding a shortage in staff that left students in the cafeteria for hours and parents outraged.

Union Springs Elementary School Principal Derrick Harris said it was all hands on deck Tuesday.

“It was a very unusual morning. The students came to school, ready to learn, so we provided the best learning environment that we could. It was our time to roll our sleeves up to make sure we prepared the meals, do the cleaning, and all the things that are necessary,” said Harris.

Bullock County Superintendent Christopher Blair said they experienced a teacher shortage Tuesday. A total of 21 school staff member at the elementary school, including five Child Nutrition Program personnel, did a sudden callout.

“We as a staff, along with the principal who did an amazing job with his assistant principal, and central office staff, with our CNP director, we did supply breakfast and lunch. Now the breakfast was delayed because we as a team, were not CNP workers and we didn’t know all the protocols. So we had to learn those protocols and get everything in place to serve the breakfast. So there was a delay in providing breakfast to the students yesterday morning,” Christopher Blair, Bullock County Superintendent.

Blair along with central office and support staff wasted no time to fill the gaps. He says the picture shared on social media that had parents outraged and calling in to the WSFA 12 newsroom Tuesday doesn’t tell the entire story.

“We had a high number of teachers that did a sudden callout either the day before or that morning, and we did not have sufficient substitute coverage for those classes. Being that we had to deal with the issue quickly in the morning, beginning around 6:30 a.m., we devised a plan that we would use whatever staff available in the school to split those classes,” said Blair. “So what you saw happening visually displayed is that we in fact had six classes situated in that cafeteria, socially distanced apart, and we had them on their devices. And I myself served all day in that setting to make sure that we can continue education for those students in the absence of their teachers.”

“We have often struggled here in Bullock County Schools to find certified substitutes for our classroom. Being that we’re rural, we deal with a lot of rural issues. So yes, the pandemic has exacerbated the issue of finding substitutes to be in our classrooms. It is very challenging to find certified subs for our classrooms,” said Blair.

Thomas “T.C” Coley Jr., Uniserv director with Alabama Education Association, says what’s happening in Bullock County is really a culmination of several weeks of efforts to negotiate with school leaders over concerns of educators.

“I will say that educators in Bullock county are sick and tired of being sick and tired,” said Coley. “We had expressed concerns about cleanliness of classrooms. We expressed concerns about the overall protocols in place to deal with COVID. We expressed concerns about the fact due to the substitute shortage and things of that nature. Often teachers are being asked to hold half of another class or the full classes. And clearly when you have that many students in a classroom, you really don’t have any teaching and learning taking place.”

Last Thursday, Coley says he and the the local association president appealed to the superintendent to go virtual for a week or two until COVID-19 numbers decreased.

“The concern is that the central office is not being responsive to their concerns, said Coley. “The issues of COVID they’re very real. Our teachers are concerned about their safety, the students’ safety. They’re concerned about their capacity to properly educate kids when they’re doubled up in the classrooms.”

“None of the schools in Bullock county during this pandemic face to face since August are returned to school year 2022 have met that threshold where we would have to virtually close a school. Now what we do learn is that if the staffing issues become an issue, whereas yesterday, that was a one day event where teachers called out we haven’t determined the reason as to why, but we know they did not report to work. What that did is not consistent with our data that says a high number of teachers are have COVID or quarantining, and we would have to send that class virtual.”

Blair says right now there are no plans to go shift to virtual learning.

“None of the schools in Bullock County have met that threshold where we would have to virtually close a school. Now what we do learn is that if the staffing issues become an issue, whereas yesterday, that was a one day event where teachers called out we haven’t determined the reason as to why, but we know they did not report to work. What that did is not consistent with our data that says a high number of teachers are have COVID or quarantining, and we would have to send that class virtual,” said Blair.

In order to stay actively in face to face instruction they’ve implemented several protocols including electronic COVID19 monitors, increased cleaning services, and they have partnered with the University of Alabama to provide weekly testing on campus. He says they continue to monitor data and make the best decision for students and staff.

SFA 12 News did reach out to the Alabama Department of Education, and the director of communications, Michael Sibley, sent the following statement:

“My understanding of the situation in Bullock County is that they are impacted by the COVID crisis just like many other schools across the state (and nation for that matter.) I spoke with Superintendent Blair. There are numerous teachers who are out either because of COVID or the need to quarantine. Although this is impacting almost every district in some way, some of the smaller districts are hit particularly hard. The teachers and administrators who are healthy enough to come in are having to be innovative in their approach to education. That may mean moving students into the cafeteria if that is what is needed to make sure the students are as safe as possible, while continuing their education in the face of this health emergency.”

