Suspect in multiple Montgomery burglaries arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man wanted in connection to multiple burglaries in Montgomery’s Old Cloverdale community has been identified, arrested, and charged, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

The unknown suspect, since identified as 56-year-old Darryl Harris, was featured by CrimeStoppers and WSFA 12 News in mid-December in hopes of gathering leads. The suspect, captured on security video, typically wore a Mickey Mouse sweatshirt.

Darryl Harris has been arrested and charged in connection to several Montgomery area burglaries. (Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

One incident on Oct. 20 involved the man making unforced entry into a home on Clanton Avenue. He fled the home with the victim’s property after being confronted by the homeowner.

A week later on Oct. 25, the suspect, wearing the same Mickey Mouse sweatshirt, broke into a business on South Hull Street and stole toilet paper, a pair of headphones, a mini refrigerator, a tool set and two flashlights.

And a third burglary on Nov. 10, also at a business burglary on South Hull Street, involved the theft of phone chargers, a garbage can, a fan, a deposit book, a heater, stamps and toilet paper.

Harris taken into custody on Dec. 30 by a Montgomery County Sheriff Patrol Unit near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Pike Road. After being questioned, authorities say Harris admitted he was involved in the Oct. 20 crime.

He’s currently being held on charges including second-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property.

