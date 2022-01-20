Suspects sought after multiple Montgomery vehicle burglaries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help identifying suspects wanted in connection to multiple vehicle burglary investigations.

Photos and security video show a suspect committing one of the crimes on Dec. 28 in the 5800 block of Sanrock Terrace Drive, located near Taylor Road and Highway 231.

The suspect can then be seen getting into the passenger side of a vehicle and fleeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery Police at 334-625-2831 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Tips that lead to an arrest may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.