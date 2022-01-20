Suspects sought in multiple Montgomery burglaries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are investigating multiple burglaries they believe are related, and they’re asking the public for help identifying two suspects.

The suspects forced their way into a home on Marsh Pointe Drive and Marsh Ridge Drive, near Vaughn Road, on Jan. 6 at which time they stole an assortment of property.

Investigators spoke to witnesses who said they saw the men pretending to work in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery Police at 334-625-2831 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Tips that lead to an arrest may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.