Suspects sought in multiple Montgomery burglaries

Investigators are searching for these two suspects who are possibly connected to multiple Montgomery burglaries.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are investigating multiple burglaries they believe are related, and they’re asking the public for help identifying two suspects.

The suspects forced their way into a home on Marsh Pointe Drive and Marsh Ridge Drive, near Vaughn Road, on Jan. 6 at which time they stole an assortment of property.

Investigators spoke to witnesses who said they saw the men pretending to work in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery Police at 334-625-2831 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Tips that lead to an arrest may result in a cash reward.

