Tallassee mayor released from south Alabama jail

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock has bonded out of a south Alabama jail four days after being arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Court documents indicate Hammock was released from the Baldwin County Jail Thursday at approximately 3 p.m.

Hammock’s wife has been granted a protection order by an Elmore County judge that bars the mayor from contacting his wife or going to where she lives. A hearing on the protection order is scheduled for Jan. 31.

The restraining order request claims the mayor physically assaulted his wife with his fists and feet while he was wearing boots. She also alleges that he pushed her against a wall, choked her and said he was going to kill her.

Hammock, elected to the mayor’s office in 2016, is currently suing the city council and the city for being terminated as superintendent of the city’s utility system, according to a December lawsuit.

He’s currently running for a seat on the Alabama Public Service Commission but remains in office as mayor.

The Tallassee City Council released this statement on Hammock’s arrest earlier in the week:

“In regards to the recent arrest of the Mayor, the Council respectfully reminds all citizens that all persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty. The Council is aware of the arrest and charge, and will move forward discussing options with legal counsel.”

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.