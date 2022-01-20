Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

WATCH: Iowa man taking out trash witnesses meteor in sky

By Kyle Kiel and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) - An Iowa man who was taking his trash can to the curb early Thursday morning witnessed an unexpected surprise in the night sky.

KWQC obtained a video of a meteor, which was captured on a security camera at Bill Morrissey’s home in Bettendorf.

Morrissey was in his driveway the moment the fireball appeared.

The American Meteor Society has received more than 130 reports of the fireball event in multiple states.

Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022(KWQC)

People in Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri and Wisconsin also reported seeing the meteor.

Meteors are pieces of space rock that start to burn as they enter Earth’s atmosphere. Once they hit the ground, if there is anything left, the remnants are called meteorites.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crime scene was set up in the parking lot of Walmart on Chantilly Parkway on Jan. 19, 2022.
Woman shot outside Chantilly Parkway Walmart
2 gunshot victims show up at Montgomery hospitals
Tokayla Fowler is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling following an...
Woman arrested after shots fired into Montgomery home
Deer destroys Pike Road business Bloom.
Deer causes destruction inside Pike Road business
Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock was arrested in Orange Beach on a domestic...
Tallassee mayor’s wife gets protection order; City Council reacts to arrest

Latest News

When he returned home, Kayden proudly wore his Superman costume and was joined by a few more...
Family calls 6-year-old a hero for saving his baby sister’s life
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Ohio school worker forced student to eat from trash
FILE - A man receives a COVID-19 vaccine on the second day of a national lockdown to combat...
Austrian parliament approves vaccine mandate for adults
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported over 26,000 COVID-19 in the state’s public...
Alabama schools report over 26K COVID-19 cases
Health care workers assist COVID-19 patient during a transport from a overrun hospital in Ceska...
Czech singer who intentionally caught COVID-19 has died, son says