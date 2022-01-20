Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Wetumpka Middle School observing e-day Friday

Wetumpka Middle School students will observe an e-day Friday after several staff absences.
Wetumpka Middle School students will observe an e-day Friday after several staff absences.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wetumpka Middle School students will observe an e-day Friday after several staff absences.

According to Elmore County Superintendent Richard Dennis, Holtville Elementary, Wetumpka Elementary, Coosada Elementary, Airport Road Intermediate and Millbrook Middle Schools will also observe an e-day Friday.

Dennis said all other schools would continue on a regular schedule.

“We will evaluate the status of each school over the weekend and determine if we are able to adequately return for the next Monday and then notify parents and students,” Dennis said.

Dennis added that bus routes might also be delayed to a shortage of drivers and substitute drivers, which could continue through the COVID spike.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crime scene was set up in the parking lot of Walmart on Chantilly Parkway on Jan. 19, 2022.
Woman shot outside Chantilly Parkway Walmart
2 gunshot victims show up at Montgomery hospitals
Tokayla Fowler is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling following an...
Woman arrested after shots fired into Montgomery home
Deer destroys Pike Road business Bloom.
Deer causes destruction inside Pike Road business
Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock was arrested in Orange Beach on a domestic...
Tallassee mayor’s wife gets protection order; City Council reacts to arrest

Latest News

Lows will be in the 20s and 30s through next week.
Widespread, light rain today ahead of a big drop in temps soon
File image
14-year-old charged in fatal Selma shooting
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported over 26,000 COVID-19 in the state’s public...
Alabama schools report over 26K COVID-19 cases
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Pike Liberal Arts Patriots
Pike Liberal Arts looks to move athletics from AISA to AHSAA