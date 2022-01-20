Wetumpka Middle School observing e-day Friday

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wetumpka Middle School students will observe an e-day Friday after several staff absences.

According to Elmore County Superintendent Richard Dennis, Holtville Elementary, Wetumpka Elementary, Coosada Elementary, Airport Road Intermediate and Millbrook Middle Schools will also observe an e-day Friday.

Dennis said all other schools would continue on a regular schedule.

“We will evaluate the status of each school over the weekend and determine if we are able to adequately return for the next Monday and then notify parents and students,” Dennis said.

Dennis added that bus routes might also be delayed to a shortage of drivers and substitute drivers, which could continue through the COVID spike.

