Police investigating fatal Wetumpka shooting

A person is dead following a shooting in a parking lot in Wetumpka.
A person is dead following a shooting in a parking lot in Wetumpka.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Wetumpka police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Thursday.

Wetumpka police confirmed at the scene a person died after a shooting in the Walmart parking lot, located on U.S. 231.

WSFA 12 News found the scene around 1 a.m. Several law enforcement officers were there and caution tape had been placed around a white SUV.

Additional details, including the identity of the victim or any suspects, have not been released.

This shooting happened days after another shooting in a Montgomery Walmart parking lot. City Councilman Charles Jinright said the shooting was not “random.”

Police have not said if the two shootings are connected.

