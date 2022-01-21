Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama unemployment rate remains stable at 3.1%

Alabama’s monthly unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.1%, holding steady for the fifth...
Alabama’s monthly unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.1%, holding steady for the fifth straight month.(Source: WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s monthly unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.1%, holding steady for the fifth straight month.

The state says the December rate was below the level of a year before, 4.7%. And it was better than the national jobless rate of 3.9%.

Total weekly wages from private employers were $973.14 for the month, representing a yearly hike of $26.65.

Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington says most of the challenges facing the state workforce were related to the COVID-19 pandemic. He says an additional 7,000 people were employed compared to the month before.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crime scene was set up in the parking lot of Walmart on Chantilly Parkway on Jan. 19, 2022.
Woman shot outside Chantilly Parkway Walmart
A crime scene was set up in the parking lot of Walmart on Chantilly Parkway on Jan. 19, 2022.
Councilman: Montgomery Walmart shooting was not random
A person is dead following a shooting in a parking lot in Wetumpka.
Police investigating fatal Wetumpka shooting
Montgomery Fire Rescue tweeted photos from a crash at the interchange.
Crash cleared at I-65/85 Interchange in Montgomery
Off-duty Montgomery officer charged with DUI following crash

Latest News

The Wetumpka Police Department has released the name of a man who was found shot to death...
Victim in fatal Wetumpka Walmart parking lot shooting identified
Arrest made in October Montgomery homicide case
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Man, 26, found shot to death in Montgomery early Friday morning
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases