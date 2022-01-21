Arrest made in October Montgomery homicide case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in an October Montgomery homicide investigation.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, 23-year-old Jamie Williams, of Montgomery, has been arrested and charged with felony murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Williams was identified as a suspect in the Oct. 26 shooting death of Ivory Brooks, Jr., 24, also of Montgomery.

Officers responded to Biltmore Avenue near Federal Drive around 10:15 p.m. that Tuesday on a report of gunshots and a person having been shot. In addition to Brooks’ death, another victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Williams was arrested Friday morning by a United States Marshals task force and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.