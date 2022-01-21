Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Auburn students camp out ahead of game against Kentucky

Caption
By Liz Newton and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn students are showing their dedication to the Auburn men’s basketball program.

Students are camping out in the cold at Auburn Arena to make sure they get inside first for Saturday’s game against the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing overnight, but that doesn’t seem to bother dozens of fans looking for a heated top-15 matchup.

The Tigers are sitting at No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll, tying their highest position ever and just missing out of the top spot by four votes for the week. The Tigers are on a 14-game winning streak and are 17-1 overall so far for the season, including 6-0 in SEC play.

Tip off against the Wildcats is scheduled for noon Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wetumpka Police Department has released the name of a man who was found shot to death...
Victim in fatal Wetumpka Walmart parking lot shooting identified
A crime scene was set up in the parking lot of Walmart on Chantilly Parkway on Jan. 19, 2022.
Woman shot outside Chantilly Parkway Walmart
A crime scene was set up in the parking lot of Walmart on Chantilly Parkway on Jan. 19, 2022.
Councilman: Montgomery Walmart shooting was not random
Montgomery Fire Rescue tweeted photos from a crash at the interchange.
Crash cleared at I-65/85 Interchange in Montgomery
Off-duty Montgomery officer charged with DUI following crash

Latest News

Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act
12/10/21 MFB Heisman Press Conference Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
Alabama QB Bryce Young wins Manning Award
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl. (Source: WBRC video)
Auburn Basketball just misses out on first-ever AP No. 1 ranking
Alabama Cheerleading wins UCA Division 1A All-Girl Nat'l Championship SOURCE: UCA, Alabama...
Alabama Cheerleading wins 3rd UCA Division 1A All-Girl National Championship