Food for Thought 1/20

By Mark Bullock
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High Scores

Chick-Fil-A (2682 East Blvd.): 98

Panera Bread (7224 Eastchase Pkwy.): 98

Gordon Persons Grill (50 N. Ripley St.): 98

Island Delight (36 Dexter Ave.): 98

Jimmy John’s (130 Commerce St.): 98

Honeypopped Poppin’ (45 N. Burbank Dr.): 100

Low Scores

La Costa (2195 East Blvd.): 85

  • Priority items: Dented cans, meat in freezer was contaminated

Mrs. B’s (415 Air Base Blvd.): 83

  • Priority items: Cooked vegetables at improper temperature, meat and eggs in cooler at improper temperature

Subway (601 N. East Blvd.): 83

  • Priority items: Mold in soda dispensing nozzles

