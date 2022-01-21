Advertise
Man found shot to death on Alabama River Parkway in Montgomery

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed an investigation is underway after a man’s body was found late Friday afternoon in the 2400 block of Alabama River Parkway.

Multiple officers responded to the scene around 4:50 p.m. on reports that a person had been shot. First responders found a man, whose name has not yet been released.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the police department.

No information on a motive or possible suspect/s was immediately available.

