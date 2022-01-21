Advertise
Legislators look toward week two of special session

By Erin Davis
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Legislators have finished week one of the special session where they have been working on a plan to allocate COVID-19 relief money from the American Rescue Plan Act. And legislators can agree that doing the work beforehand has shaped the speed of this special session.

“We’re trying to make sure everyone had the opportunity to see, review and understand as much as some of us do, as much as anyone could to have comfort that they knew what was going on,” said Sen. Greg Albritton.

“If the bill as written is the bill that moves I don’t see any real opposition,” said House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels.

So headed into week two of the special session, legislators don’t expect a lot of debate on the bills themselves, but more of a time for educating members.

“The idea of educating the members continuously and letting the people understand back home, what have we done and what are going to be the priorities for this,” said Sen. Greg Reed, president pro tempore.

“You’re in a super minority, but the mere fact that you can have a civilized and logical discussion about the needs and priorities for the state of Alabama is meaning within itself,” said Daniels.

There are two other bills introduced, one involving county broadband, requiring a change to the state’s constitution to see movement.

“Anytime you start trying to do something quickly in the legislative process, it gets gummed up,” said Albritton.

The other could reduce taxes owed by families that received the federal child tax credit.

“We’re gonna deal with that in the regular session,” said Albritton. “And I don’t know that I have any objections to that.”

Week two of the special session is scheduled to reconvene Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

