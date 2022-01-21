Man, 26, found shot to death in Montgomery early Friday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a death investigation following the shooting of a 26-year-old man early Friday morning.

Police and fire medics responded to the 4100 block of Carmichael Road around 1 a.m. on reports of someone having been shot. On scene, they found the body of Montgomery resident Keith Mushat.

The circumstances surrounding Mushat’s death remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

