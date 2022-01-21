Advertise
Man arrested Friday now charged in 2 Montgomery murder cases

Jamie Williams, who was arrested on a Montgomery murder charge in December, has since been...
Jamie Williams, who was arrested on a Montgomery murder charge in December, has since been charged in connection to an October homicide.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man arrested Friday in connection to an October homicide is the same suspect who was recently charged in a December murder case, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

A U.S. Marshals task force arrested Jamie Williams, 23, of Montgomery, on Friday. He is now charged with felony murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle for the Oct. 26 death of Ivory Brooks, Jr., 24, also of Montgomery. That shooting happened on Biltmore Avenue.

Following the confirmation of his arrest, WSFA 12 News looked into homicide data for 2021 and found his name connected to another case.

Marshals previously arrested Williams on Dec. 15, ten days after a homicide on Vaughn Plaza Road that claimed the life of 24-year-old Alfred Smart.

In the Vaughn Plaza Road case, Williams was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $150,000 bond, which he paid and was released the following day. His latest arrest comes with a significantly increased bond, however.

Williams is currently being held on $1.5 million bond for the murder, which is the new maximum amount as recently approved by the Alabama Supreme Court. The discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle charge carries an additional bond of $30,000.

