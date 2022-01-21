No signs of any warmth

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front will be stalled out to our south through tomorrow morning. Depending on how much moisture we can get to “overrun” the front we may see some raindrops in our southeastern counties today.

Cloudy skies with some light rain in our southeastern communities. (WSFA 12 News)

Most models have trended much drier with this setup, meaning a healthy portion of our area stays dry. However, we are going with a 30-40% chance of light rain in our southeast communities through this evening.

This would be for those south of I-85 and east of I-65. The closer you are to Dothan, Ozark, Clio, Brundidge, Andalusia, and Enterprise basically.

No warm-up in sight. (WSFA 12 News)

Today will stay completely gray even if you don’t see a drop of rain. Highs will struggle to get much above 40 degrees. The weekend will feature more sunshine and continued chilly temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with overnight lows down in the 20s.

Another chance of plain rain moves in Monday night and lingers into the first half of Tuesday. Nothing significant is going to come of that system in the severe weather or wintry weather departments.

Rain is likely Monday night into Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Below average temperatures continue to chug right along as we progress through the last week of January next week. No signs of a big warm-up as of now.

We also don’t see any other precipitation chances beyond what falls next Monday night into Tuesday. This could change, as always, so stay tuned for updates to our extended forecast!

More cold to very cold nights on the way. (WSFA 12 News)

