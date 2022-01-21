Off-duty Montgomery officer charged with DUI following crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A veteran Montgomery police officer has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

The Montgomery Police Department confirmed the arrest of Officer Robin Chapman, 44, after responding to a traffic crash Thursday in the area of Wares Ferry Road and North Burbank Drive.

Chapman, whom MPD said was off duty at the time, was immediately relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave. The police department has also initiated disciplinary proceedings.

“It’s an unfortunate situation when we have to arrest one of our own, especially under these circumstances,” said Interim Police Chief Ramona Harris. “However, each officer has taken an oath to uphold the state laws of Alabama. We will support the officer in whatever way we can from a Peer Support role and allow the criminal process to navigate its regular course.”

Chapman, who was assigned to the Administrative Division, has been with the Montgomery Police Department since 2002.

