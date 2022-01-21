Ozark man cast for new television series

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Rob “Bender” Park is no stranger to the TV cameras, as he once hosted to a popular show on the History Channel. Now TV is calling him back.

It was a last-second call that he wasn’t expecting.

“It’s going to be interesting. Going to lead a fab team to build these vehicles, for a guy I’ve never met, and a team I don’t know. So it’ll be an interesting little gig but I’m excited,” said the designer slash fabricator for Motobilt.

His bags are now packed and he is on his way to work six weeks with Disney Network. Working alongside a big name, Jeremy Renner, for a not-so-typical automotive build show.

“It’s going to be taking some vehicles that would probably be used for scrap, some auctioned vehicles -- say old fire trucks or ambulances, or some of the heavier equipment,” explains Park. “Updating it, repurposing it, and giving it back to the community.”

“Bender” says his experience not only at Motobilt but throughout life has well prepared him for this show.

“As far as fabrication and design and engineering; I’ve had a 35-year long career doing it. I have a couple world titles and a dozen national titles, as far as rallying and rock crawling and drag racing and stuff.”

Park boarded his plane on Friday to head to Reno.

