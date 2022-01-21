Pedestrian hit, killed Sunday night on Montgomery’s Atlanta Highway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed a pedestrian’s death four days after the woman was hit by a vehicle.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of Atlanta Highway.

Police and fire medics responded to the scene where they found the pedestrian, since identified as Rebecca Woolheater, 39, of Montgomery, and pronounced her dead on the scene.

The driver of the 2015 Dodge Challenger that struck Woolheater was uninjured, police said.

An investigation into the deadly collision is ongoing.

