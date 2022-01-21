Photos released of man wanted for questioning in Wetumpka Walmart homicide

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement has released photos of a man they want to question in connection to Thursday night’s shooting death of 42-year-old Centell Andre Winston in the parking lot of the Wetumpka Walmart.

Wetumpka police are also sharing photos of two vehicles, a black Ford truck and a white Ford Crown Victoria, the occupants of which are also wanted for questioning.

Wetumpka police are seeking to question the unidentified man and all people inside the two vehicles in connection to a homicide at the Wetumpka Walmart on Jan. 20, 2022. (Source: Wetumpka Police Department)

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or location, or who can provide any details about the vehicles or other aspects of the case, should call Wetumpka Police at 334-567-5321 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the store’s parking lot, located in the 4500 block of U.S. Highway 231. Multiple law enforcement officers were focused on a white SUV and a large portion of the parking lot around the vehicle was roped off with crime tape.

The Wetumpka Police Department has released the name of a man who was found shot to death inside a vehicle Thursday night. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

No details on a possible motive were immediately clear but the police department said “evidence suggests this was not a random act” without providing any other information.

“The scene was turned over to the Wetumpka Criminal Investigations Division. Wetumpka C.I.D. Detectives processed the scene for evidence and are following up on several leads at this time,” the police department said in a statement. “We want the citizens of Wetumpka to understand, we will not rest until we bring the perpetrators responsible for this loss of life and reckless behavior to justice.”

This marks the second shooting in a River Region area Walmart parking lot in just a matter of days. Another happened at the Chantilly Parkway store in Montgomery with City Councilman Charles Jinright saying that incident also was not “random.”

Police have not connected the two shootings.

Anyone with information on either case should call police, 911 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP immediately.

