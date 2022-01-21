Remains found in Autauga County ID’d as man missing since 2020

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Human remains found by a hunter in a wooded area of Autauga County back in late November have been positively identified, according to Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger.

Using DNA comparisons, the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences determined the remains were those of 44-year-old Eddie Roland Cunningham.

Cunningham was reported missing from the Autauga County group home where he was living more than a year earlier on Aug. 21, 2020, the sheriff said.

While the ADFS was able to identify the remains, it was unable to determine Cunningham’s cause of death.

