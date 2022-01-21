Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Some schools go remote as thousands of virus reported cases

Alabama public schools reported more than 26,000 cases of COVID-19 over the last week. The...
Alabama public schools reported more than 26,000 cases of COVID-19 over the last week. The outbreaks have prompted some systems to make a temporary switch to remote learning.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama public schools reported more than 26,000 cases of COVID-19 over the last week. The outbreaks have prompted some systems to make a temporary switch to remote learning.

The Alabama Department of Health dashboard on Thursday showed 26,260 virus cases reported in public schools. That compares to 16,035 the previous week.

Shelby County schools on Thursday announced a switch to remote learning beginning Friday and lasting through Tuesday. In an announcement, system administrators said the switch was because of the high number of COVID-19 cases and the inability to staff schools effectively.

Mobile and Montgomery County schools had already switched to virtual instruction.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crime scene was set up in the parking lot of Walmart on Chantilly Parkway on Jan. 19, 2022.
Woman shot outside Chantilly Parkway Walmart
2 gunshot victims show up at Montgomery hospitals
Tokayla Fowler is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling following an...
Woman arrested after shots fired into Montgomery home
Montgomery Fire Rescue tweeted photos from a crash at the interchange.
Crash cleared at I-65/85 Interchange in Montgomery
Deer destroys Pike Road business Bloom.
Deer causes destruction inside Pike Road business

Latest News

Food for Thought 1/20
Lows will be in the 20s and 30s through next week.
Staying chilly through the weekend
See who could see a few slick spots on the roads Friday morning. Plus, the latest on cold temps.
Latest on who could see a few slick spots on the roads Fri morning. Plus, updated look at cold temps
Day two of the special session to allocate American Rescue Plan funds wrapped up with...
Legislators pass ARPA bills through committee