Some schools go remote as thousands of virus reported cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama public schools reported more than 26,000 cases of COVID-19 over the last week. The outbreaks have prompted some systems to make a temporary switch to remote learning.

The Alabama Department of Health dashboard on Thursday showed 26,260 virus cases reported in public schools. That compares to 16,035 the previous week.

Shelby County schools on Thursday announced a switch to remote learning beginning Friday and lasting through Tuesday. In an announcement, system administrators said the switch was because of the high number of COVID-19 cases and the inability to staff schools effectively.

Mobile and Montgomery County schools had already switched to virtual instruction.

