Victim in fatal Wetumpka Walmart parking lot shooting identified

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Wetumpka Police Department has released the name of a man who was found shot to death inside a vehicle Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Centell Andre Winston.

WSFA 12 News found the scene at the Wetumpka Walmart, located in the 4500 block of U.S. Highway 231, around 1 a.m. Friday. Multiple law enforcement officers were focused on a white SUV. A large portion of the parking lot around the vehicle was roped off with crime tape.

Additional details, including any suspects or a possible motive, have not been released as the investigation continues.

“The scene was turned over to the Wetumpka Criminal Investigations Division. Wetumpka C.I.D. Detectives processed the scene for evidence and are following up on several leads at this time,” the police department said in a statement. “We want the citizens of Wetumpka to understand, we will not rest until we bring the perpetrators responsible for this loss of life and reckless behavior to justice. While evidence suggests this was not a random act you will still notice a heavier Police presence throughout the city.”

This marks the second shooting in a River Region area Walmart parking lot in just a matter of days. Another happened at the Chantilly Parkway store in Montgomery with City Councilman Charles Jinright saying that incident also was not “random.”

Police have not connected the two shootings.

Anyone with information on either case should call police, 911 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP immediately.

