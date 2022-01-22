Advertise
Alabama state schools superintendent tests positive for COVID

Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey has tested positive for COVID-19.
Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey has tested positive for COVID-19.(WSFA)
By Liz Newton and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mackey tested positive for the virus Friday. He is fully vaccinated and received his booster shot in November. At this time, he says he is only experiencing “cold-like symptoms.”

He says he is isolating and will be working remotely.

“I appreciate our teachers, administrators, nurses and other school staff who have worked tirelessly and continue to work hard every day for the students in our state. And, I also want to express my appreciation to [State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris], the staff at [Alabama Department of Public Health], and the healthcare workers across the state who have worked countless hours throughout the pandemic.”

Mackey’s positive test comes as COVID cases are rising. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 26,260 COVID-19 cases in the state’s public schools this week. That’s up from 16,035 reported last week.

