Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash in California

LAPD reports Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood,...
LAPD reports Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood, California. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
By KABC Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 2:16 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KABC) - Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Los Angeles County late Friday afternoon.

It is unclear if the former California governor was driving or a passenger in the accident.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the four cars collided on Sunset Boulevard and another street in Brentwood, California.

At least one person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police said Schwarzenegger was not hurt.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

