Echelon Grill opens in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new restaurant opened its doors Friday in Montgomery, with a goal of serving up good eats to the community along with first responders and military personnel.

Echelon Grill hosted its grand opening today with a ribbon cutting. They are located at 305 Air Base Boulevard and opened Monday thru Friday for breakfast, lunch and dinner and brunch and dinner on Saturday’s.

“We are very excited about getting things going. There will be great food. And we will embrace not just the community, but our law enforcement family and military family. So it is a great thing,” said Michael Perry, Owner.

The owners says customers can expect down home cooking. They will also host military karaoke on Thursday’s from 4:30p.m.-7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.