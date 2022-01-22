Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Jewish leaders urge worship attendance after hostage siege

FILE - The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is shown, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas....
FILE - The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is shown, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. Jewish leaders are calling for a strong turnout at worship services this weekend as a statement of defiance against growing antisemitism. The calls come after last Saturday's 10-hour standoff at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, where authorities say British national Malik Faisal Akram voiced antisemitic conspiracy theories while holding four people hostage.(Brandon Wade | (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Jewish leaders throughout the U.S. are calling for a strong turnout at this weekend’s worship services in defiance of antisemitic acts such as last weekend’s hostage siege at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.

“SHOW UP IN SHUL THIS SHABBAT ... IN DEFIANCE/JOY/TO SEE FELLOW JEWS,” tweeted Deborah Lipstadt, who is President Biden’s nominee as a special envoy to confront antisemitism abroad.

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh agreed. “Do not let the antisemites terrorize us and win by keeping us out of our sacred spaces,” Myers wrote.

He survived the 2018 mass shooting at his synagogue.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wetumpka police are seeking to question the unidentified man and all people inside the two...
Photos released of man wanted for questioning in Wetumpka Walmart homicide
A crime scene was set up in the parking lot of Walmart on Chantilly Parkway on Jan. 19, 2022.
Woman shot outside Chantilly Parkway Walmart
A crime scene was set up in the parking lot of Walmart on Chantilly Parkway on Jan. 19, 2022.
Councilman: Montgomery Walmart shooting was not random
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Man, 26, found shot to death in Montgomery early Friday morning
Off-duty Montgomery officer charged with DUI following crash

Latest News

Echelon Grill host grand opening with ribbon cutting in Montgomery
Echelon Grill opens in Montgomery
This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and...
Official: 1 officer killed, 1 seriously hurt in NYC shooting
Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena
UPDATE: Woman and her father found dead in Helena
Multiple Montgomery police officers are on the scene of a fatal shooting on the Alabama River...
Man found shot to death on Alabama River Parkway in Montgomery