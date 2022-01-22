Signs of domestic violence to look out for during the pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lot of people have been more isolated during the pandemic. This can create both a challenging and dangerous situation for victims of domestic violence.

“If they are in an abusive relationship, then it maybe makes it more challenging for them to seek help, or even for others to notice what’s going on, and then offer help,” said Wendy Fuller with the Family Sunshine Center.

Wendy Fuller, prevention outreach coordinator for the family sunshine center says their numbers have kind of stayed the same throughout the pandemic.

“We haven’t really seen a big drop with those seeking help. I know that across our state, other agencies and programs saw some difference in the very beginning with the numbers,” said Fuller.

Often, domestic abuse goes undetected because we just don’t know what to look for. Here is a list of signs you should look our for if you suspect someone you know is being abused:

Excuses for injuries

Major personality changes (i.e. an outgoing person becoming withdrawn)

Checks in often with their partner

Never having money on hand

Overly worried about pleasing their partner

Misses work, school, or social activities for no clear reason

Goes along with everything their partner says and does

“Letting them know that you’ve noticed things that you’ve seen things or heard things, lets them know that that someone is going to believe them, and that you’re a safe person for them to talk to when they get ready. And that’s a big key,” said Fuller

Fuller says it is important not to give advice, and but instead offer options and let the person make their choice.

She says its important to always let that person know that you’re there for them no matter what.

The Family Sunshine Center has a number of resources.

