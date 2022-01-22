Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Streaking No. 2 Auburn wins 80-71 over No. 12 Kentucky

The Tigers rallied from a 10-point deficit to win their 15th straight in likely the biggest...
The Tigers rallied from a 10-point deficit to win their 15th straight in likely the biggest home game since Auburn Arena opened in 2010.(Source: Hailey Sutton/WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Walker Kessler scored 19 points and K.D. Johnson added 17, helping No. 2 Auburn keep its hot streak alive with an 80-71 victory over No. 12 Kentucky.

The Tigers rallied from a 10-point deficit to win their 15th straight in likely the biggest home game since Auburn Arena opened in 2010.

It was big enough that the traditional football school had students set up tents Friday morning, camping out to make sure they got in. Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots for Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wetumpka police are seeking to question the unidentified man and all people inside the two...
Photos released of man wanted for questioning in Wetumpka Walmart homicide
Multiple Montgomery police officers are on the scene of a fatal shooting on the Alabama River...
Man found shot to death on Alabama River Parkway in Montgomery
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Man, 26, found shot to death in Montgomery early Friday morning
Jamie Williams, who was arrested on a Montgomery murder charge in December, has since been...
Man arrested Friday now charged in 2 Montgomery murder cases
An arrest has been made in an Oct. 2021 homicide on Montgomery's Biltmore Avenue.
Montgomery’s 2021 homicide total climbs following Friday arrest

Latest News

Auburn students are showing their dedication to the Auburn men’s basketball program. Students...
Auburn students camp out ahead of game against Kentucky
Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act
12/10/21 MFB Heisman Press Conference Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
Alabama QB Bryce Young wins Manning Award
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl. (Source: WBRC video)
Auburn Basketball just misses out on first-ever AP No. 1 ranking