1 dead, 1 critical in separate Montgomery shootings

he Montgomery Police Department is investigating two Saturday afternoon shootings, one with a fatality and the other involving a victim who is in life-threatening condition.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating two Saturday afternoon shootings, one with a fatality and the other involving a victim who is in life-threatening condition.

Police responded to both shootings around 4:30 p.m., the first in the 3100 block of Texas Street and the other in the other in the 2200 block of Woodley Square West.

Police and fire medics responded to the Texas Street scene where they found the victim, identified only as an adult male. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim in the Woodley Square West shooting, also identified only as an adult male, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Further details remain limited in both investigations. No motive or suspects have been released.

