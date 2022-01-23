Advertise
ADPH discusses booster shots, common vaccine misconceptions

ADPH said the vaccines do not contain the live virus and cannot infect you with COVID-19.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A recent CDC study found that booster shots are 90% successful at preventing hospitalizations.

While effective, COVID-19 booster shots can cause some degree of mild symptoms. For some it’s a tender arm and for other, folks it’s a fever.

“So, I don’t think it’s unexpected, or I don’t think it’s unrealistic, for people to schedule it at a time when they know that the next day they could lay out and feel poorly,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

He recommends you give yourself at least a day after your dose before you return to the office.

“Because most of the time, and I know with my own personal experience with my vaccines, all of the side effects were gone within 24 hours,” Stubblefield said. “So, I do think it’s smart for people to realize that they may feel poorly the next day.”

To clear up any misconceptions, ADPH adds the vaccines do not contain the live virus and cannot infect you with COVID-19.

Getting a shot cannot cause you to test positive.

Those wanting a dose who are confused on which shot they qualify for can visit the CDC’s booster webpage. It lays out when to get boosted and those who are eligible, based on your initial vaccine series.

“There’s also this thing called the third dose for people that are immunocompromised, meaning instead of getting two in the beginning you get three, and then you get a booster on top of that,” Stubblefield said. “You would actually, technically get four doses.”

“A little bit confusing, but for most people, it’s going to be the two mRNA vaccines followed by another one in five months,” Stubblefield added.

ADPH is also encouraging the public to get the flu vaccine. You can get your flu shot and your COVID shot on the same day.

