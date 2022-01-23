Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery mayor confirms he has COVID

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed delivered his annual State of the City address on Jan, 12, 2022.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed delivered his annual State of the City address on Jan, 12, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has tested positive for COVID-19.

Reed said in a tweet Saturday that he learned he tested positive for the virus after returning home from a business trip.

“I was surprised to learn that I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday after returning home from a business trip,” Reed tweeted.

The mayor said he is fully vaccinated and has gotten a booster shot. His symptoms are mild.

Reed added that he will be isolating for the next week, staying engaged in city matters.

Alabama has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Alabama Department of Public Health’s data dashboard showed 1,147,194 total positive COVID-19 cases since March 2020. In the last seven days, 126,099 people have been tested and 56,734 positive cases have been reported. The current positivity rate is 45%.

According to Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, the omicron variant is the most contagious of the variants we have seen during the pandemic.

“The omicron variant is not the same virus we had last summer or two years ago,” he said.

Harris said people must take the additional steps necessary to limit their exposure. He also stressed the importance of getting the vaccine.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in separate Montgomery shootings
1 dead, 1 critical in separate Montgomery shootings
Multiple Montgomery police officers are on the scene of a fatal shooting on the Alabama River...
Man found shot to death on Alabama River Parkway in Montgomery
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Jamie Williams, who was arrested on a Montgomery murder charge in December, has since been...
Man arrested Friday now charged in 2 Montgomery murder cases
Echelon Grill host grand opening with ribbon cutting in Montgomery
Echelon Grill opens in Montgomery

Latest News

He remains optimistic after recovering from COVID-19 for a second time.
Man who got double lung transplant survives COVID for 2nd time
At-Home COVID test demonstration
Harris not yet confident Alabama has seen omicron peak
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Alabama public schools reported more than 26,000 cases of COVID-19 over the last week. The...
Some schools go remote as thousands of virus reported cases