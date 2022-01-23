Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Packers season comes to an end, 49ers win in Divisional Round 13-10

A field goal in the final seconds of the fourth quarter crushes the Packers Super Bowl aspirations.
San Francisco 49ers' Arik Armstead sacks Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the second...
San Francisco 49ers' Arik Armstead sacks Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the second half of an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:38 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers postseason run came to a screeching halt on Saturday at the hands of a blocked punt returned for a touchdown and a 49ers field goal in the final seconds of the game.

The Packers offense got off to a hot start scoring on their first drive of the game courtesy of an AJ Dillon six-yard touchdown run. After that, things turned sluggish for both teams, the Packers on their next possession fumbled at San Francisco’s 42 and it was recovered by the 49ers. Both teams would punt on their next three drives and it would be 7-0 Packers at the half.

San Francisco would have a strong opening drive of the second half, but would settle for a field goal to cut the deficit to four. The Packers would have a chance to score in the fourth but on third and goal Aaron Rodgers would get sacked and Mason Crosby would kick a 33-yard field goal to extend Green Bay’s lead 10-3.

With just over six minutes left in the game San Francisco goes for it on 4th and 1 and is stopped by Rashan Gary at Green Bay’s 19. Their defense would give them another chance, sacking Aaron Rodgers on third down and forcing Green Bay to punt. 49ers blocked the punt, recovered the ball and Talanoa Hufanga took it in for a touchdown to tie it up at 10 in the fourth quarter. The 49ers would keep building off of that momentum and in the final seconds of the game kick at 45-yard field goal as the clock ran out to end the Packers season 13-10.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Teen faces capital murder charge in Montgomery shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in separate Montgomery shootings
1 dead, 1 critical in separate Montgomery shootings
Multiple Montgomery police officers are on the scene of a situation on the Alabama River...
Victim identified in Friday Montgomery shooting death
After two years, WSFA Sports Anchor/Reporter Hailey Sutton is saying goodbye. During her time,...
Sports Anchor/Reporter Hailey Sutton leaving WSFA 12 News
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed delivered his annual State of the City address on Jan, 12, 2022.
Montgomery mayor confirms he has COVID

Latest News

The NFL logo is shown on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
Chiefs host Bengals, 49ers at Rams for spots in Super Bowl
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with four seconds left during a...
Gay’s 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27
Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) and Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) battle for a ball as it...
Auburn Basketball No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in program history
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the first half of an...
Chiefs rally past Buffalo 42-36 in OT in wild playoff game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow leaves the field after an NFL divisional round...
Joe Burrow and the Bengals moving on to the AFC championship game