Teen faces capital murder charge in Montgomery shooting

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon.

Police have charged Jerimiah Walker, 17, of Montgomery, with capital murder for the shooting death of 37-year-old Thomas Hand Jr., also of Montgomery.

Around 4:30 p.m., police and fire medics responded to the 3100 block of Texas Street in reference to a subject shot. According to police, Hand suffered a fatal wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police took Walker into custody and placed him in the Montgomery County Detention Center.

Police say no further information has been released as the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information related to this shooting should contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000, or Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831.

