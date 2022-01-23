Temperatures plummet Saturday night into Sunday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds have pushed out of the region and skies will remain on the clear side tonight. Lows will drop into the middle to lower 20s as we push into Sunday morning. Make sure you protect pipes, plants and pets with the subfreezing temperatures expected.

First Alert Forecast (WSFA 12 News)

Sunday we will see a bit more sunshine in the forecast. Highs are back into the lower 50s. Sunday night lows will again fall into the 20s under clear conditions.

Monday clouds will be on the increase through the day. Highs will warm into the middle to upper 50s. Rain is back into the forecast late Monday into the day on Tuesday. Lows Monday night will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s with cloudy skies.

First Alert Forecast (WSFA 12 News)

A low pressure system off the Gulf of Mexico will again increase our rain chances for Tuesday. Expect clouds and rain chances in the morning through midday hours. Best chance for rain with this system looks to be near the Gulf Coast region. Highs will warm into the lower to middle 50s. A few showers are possible into Tuesday night with lows in the lower to middle 30s under cloudy skies.

Wednesday we are back to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs hovering into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows will drop into the 20s again Wednesday night under partly cloudy skies.

First Alert Forecast (WSFA 12 News)

Thursday expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 30s for Thursday night under partly cloudy skies.

Clouds build as we track our next system that will move into the region. Long range futurecast again show the potential for rain and maybe even winter weather across the region Friday night into Saturday morning of next week. Expect cloudy skies Friday with highs only in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clouds stick around Friday night with lows in the 20s.

Saturday we are looking at cloudy skies and highs only in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

First Alert Forecast (WSFA 12 News)

Remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.