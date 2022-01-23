Victim identified in Friday Montgomery shooting death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim in a shooting on Alabama River Parkway has been identified.

Montgomery police say Eric Surles, 19, of Montgomery, died from a fatal gunshot wound.

Around 4:50 p.m., police and fire medics responded to the 2400 block of Alabama River Parkway regarding a person shot. There, they found Surles with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation. No further information was released at this time.

Anyone with any information related to this shooting should contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000, or Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831.

