Arrest made in Chantilly Parkway Walmart shooting case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in the Chantilly Parkway Walmart shooting that left a woman in life-threatening condition.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, Tytierra Foster, 24, was arrested Monday morning by a U.S. Marshals task force.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot around 4:20 p.m. in the store’s parking lot. In the days since the attack, she has improved to non-life-threatening condition.

Montgomery city councilman Charles Jinright spoke out the day after the shooting, saying it was not a random attack.

“It’s all people that know each other. It’s not strangers. It’s not random. It’s people that know each other,” said Jinright.

No court documents were immediately available on Foster’s arrest. A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

The suspect is now being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a first-degree assault charge.

