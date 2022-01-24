Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Auburn Basketball No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in program history

Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) and Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) battle for a ball as it...
Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) and Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) battle for a ball as it goes out of bounds during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn’s men’s basketball team made history Monday when the Associated Press poll results revealed they were the new No. 1 team in the nation. It’s a spot in the AP Top 25 the Tigers had never reached, until now.

The Tigers were edged out of the historic spot a week ago when Gonzaga took the top spot by just four votes.

After dispatching Georgia midweek and the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday, there was no doubt which team would lead the nation when the tally was final.

The Tigers rallied from a 10-point deficit against Kentucky to win their 15th straight game in likely the biggest home game since Auburn Arena opened in 2010.

The Tigers are on a 15-game winning streak and are 18-1 overall so far for the season, including 7-0 in SEC play.

Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor and Kansas round out the week’s Top 5 teams.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Teen faces capital murder charge in Montgomery shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in separate Montgomery shootings
1 dead, 1 critical in separate Montgomery shootings
Multiple Montgomery police officers are on the scene of a situation on the Alabama River...
Victim identified in Friday Montgomery shooting death
After two years, WSFA Sports Anchor/Reporter Hailey Sutton is saying goodbye. During her time,...
Sports Anchor/Reporter Hailey Sutton leaving WSFA 12 News
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed delivered his annual State of the City address on Jan, 12, 2022.
Montgomery mayor confirms he has COVID

Latest News

Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) and Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) battle for a ball as it...
Streaking No. 2 Auburn wins 80-71 over No. 12 Kentucky
Auburn students are showing their dedication to the Auburn men’s basketball program. Students...
Auburn students camp out ahead of game against Kentucky
Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act
12/10/21 MFB Heisman Press Conference Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
Alabama QB Bryce Young wins Manning Award