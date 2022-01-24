Advertise
Biscuits to rise with fresh batch of coaches for 2022 season

File Photo: Montgomery Biscuits game
File Photo: Montgomery Biscuits game
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits will rise for the 2022 baseball season with a fresh batch of coaches. On Monday the Biscuits and the Tampa Bay Rays rolled out the names of the team’s coaching staff with Morgan Ensberg returning as general manager.

Joining Ensberg will be pitching coach Jim Paduch, hitting coach Wuanner Rincones, and bench coach Sean Smedley. The team’s athletic trainer, James Ramsdell, and conditioning coach, James McCallie, are set to return.

Ensberg led the Biscuits to a franchise-record 88 wins in 2019, earning Southern League Manager of the Year honors. He’ll be returning for his third season managing the team.

Minor League Baseball released brief bios on each of the Biscuit’s coaches:

Jim Paduch was a non-roster invite by the Rays to major league spring training in 2013. He spent parts of three seasons (2011-13) in the Rays organization, appearing in 59 games (41 starts) between Montgomery and Triple-A Durham. He was a 12th-round selection of the Reds in the 2003 June Draft and spent four seasons in independent leagues prior to signing with the Rays in 2011.

Wuanner Rincones worked 10 years (1996-2005) at the Chicago White Sox Venezuelan academy as a hitting coach, infield instructor and scout. He played five years (1991-95) as an infielder in the White Sox system, reaching as high as Class-A South Bend of the Midwest League in 1995.

Sean Smedley was signed by the Rays as a non-drafted free agent following the 2013 June Draft. He played parts of three minor league seasons in the Rays organization, with the GCL Rays in 2013 and Class-A Bowling Green from 2014-15.

James Ramsdell completed athletic training internships with the Rays in 2012-13 and finished his master’s degree in sport management from East Carolina University in 2013, where he worked with the men’s and women’s swimming and diving, softball, and track and field teams. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in athletic training from Salem State University (Mass.) in 2010.

James McCallie joined the Rays organization in 2018. He served as the Bowling Green Hot Rods strength and conditioning coordinator in 2018-19 before joining Charleston in 2021.

