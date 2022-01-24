Advertise
Bob Dylan bringing his tour to 3 Alabama cities

Bob Dylan is playing in Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile.
(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bob Dylan is bringing his tour to Alabama and you’ve got three chances to see him.

His Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour will make stops in Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile.

Dylan will play at the Performing Arts Centre in Montgomery on March 21.

His next Alabama stop is the BJCC Concert Hall in Birmingham on April 5.

Dylan’s third performance in Alabama will be in Mobile at the Saenger Theatre on April 7.

Tickets for all of Dylan’s Alabama shows go on sale Friday, February 4th at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

