Chiefs host Bengals, 49ers at Rams for spots in Super Bowl

The NFL logo is shown on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
The NFL logo is shown on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.(Rick Osentoski | AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

(AP) - Kansas City’s 42-36 win over Buffalo capped a divisional round in which the other three games were decided on final-play field goals giving the visitors wins. That set up a Bengals-Chiefs matchup for the AFC crown next Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City will host that game for the fourth straight year as it seeks a third consecutive Super Bowl berth.

The Rams won in spectacular fashion after a mammoth flop in which they blew a 27-3 second-half lead. Matthew Stafford hit receiver Cooper Kupp with a 44-yard pass in the final minute, then Matt Gay made a 30-yard field goal to win it.

Los Angeles (14-5) overcame those turnovers and will host San Francisco (12-7), which stunned top-seeded Green Bay 13-10 Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

