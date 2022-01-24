Class Act: Student nominates Dalraida Elementary teacher for Class Act

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cathy Cunningham is loved by everyone at Dalraida Elementary School, especially her students.

“She’s just a nice and fun reading teacher and we learn a lot from her,” Zakeyah Osbourne said.

Zakeyah and her mom helped nominate the 5th grade English and Language Arts teacher for the WSFA 12 News Class Act Award. Cunningham has been teaching for 23 years now.

“I just love 5th grade,” Cunningham said, “It’s just that age before they get to middle school and it’s the perfect age to try to mold them a little bit. They really have a love of learning and I just try to meet them where they are and help them grow from there.”

Using her passion and positive personality, she’s made a lasting impression on her students, especially Zakeyah.

