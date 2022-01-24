Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Class Act: Student nominates Dalraida Elementary teacher for Class Act

Class Act: Dalraida Elementary School student helps nominate teacher for Class Act
Mrs. Cunningham was nominated by a student to be this week's Class Act.
Mrs. Cunningham was nominated by a student to be this week's Class Act.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cathy Cunningham is loved by everyone at Dalraida Elementary School, especially her students.

“She’s just a nice and fun reading teacher and we learn a lot from her,” Zakeyah Osbourne said.

Zakeyah and her mom helped nominate the 5th grade English and Language Arts teacher for the WSFA 12 News Class Act Award. Cunningham has been teaching for 23 years now.

“I just love 5th grade,” Cunningham said, “It’s just that age before they get to middle school and it’s the perfect age to try to mold them a little bit. They really have a love of learning and I just try to meet them where they are and help them grow from there.”

Using her passion and positive personality, she’s made a lasting impression on her students, especially Zakeyah.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Teen faces capital murder charge in Montgomery shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in separate Montgomery shootings
1 dead, 1 critical in separate Montgomery shootings
Multiple Montgomery police officers are on the scene of a situation on the Alabama River...
Victim identified in Friday Montgomery shooting death
After two years, WSFA Sports Anchor/Reporter Hailey Sutton is saying goodbye. During her time,...
Sports Anchor/Reporter Hailey Sutton leaving WSFA 12 News
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed delivered his annual State of the City address on Jan, 12, 2022.
Montgomery mayor confirms he has COVID

Latest News

The Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School is now open for enrollment to students, as it...
Open enrollment and hiring underway for Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School
Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey has tested positive for COVID-19.
Alabama state schools superintendent tests positive for COVID
Alabama public schools reported more than 26,000 cases of COVID-19 over the last week. The...
Some schools go remote as thousands of virus reported cases
Wetumpka Middle School students will observe an e-day Friday after several staff absences.
Wetumpka Middle School observing e-day Friday